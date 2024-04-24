Man accused of firing gun at Shaw University had 3 weapons on him, 2 more in his car

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The 74-year-old man accused of firing a gun on the campus of Shaw University had his bond reduced to $150,000.

Kamal Rasool Abdal-Rafi faces nearly a dozen criminal charges related to the shooting that canceled classes Wednesday.

Investigators said he fired off several shots outside the International Student Center off Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard near South Blount Street in the early afternoon. He then made his way inside the building, which houses classrooms on the first level and the King Khalid Mosque on the second level.

Wake County ABC Law Enforcement Agent Michael Velez was meeting with Shaw University Police Chief Vernon Siders Jr. when he heard gunshots.

Velez started running toward the sound and quickly found himself at the International Student Center. He quickly confronted Abdal-Rafi and got him under control until backup arrived and arrested him.

"He was less than compliant during our interaction. That's why I ended up waiting for other officers," Velez said.

Velez's is now being praised for his quick thinking and brave actions.

"God put you in the right place at the right time when you need to be," Velez said. "And normally I wouldn't have been on that campus or dealing with anything like that. So, you know, I happened to be there and that was a situation."

In court Wednesday, prosecutors said the whole situation started when Abdal-Rafi yelled at a man for walking his dog too close to the mosque inside the International Student Center. Abdal-Rafi then allegedly kicked the dog, pulled out his rifle and fired off four shots.

Police said they confiscated three weapons on Abdul-Rafi during his arrest. They found two additional weapons inside his car.

