Highway Patrol looking for 2 suspects after multi-county chase ends in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A high-speed chase that started on Interstate 85 in Orange County ended at a Durham apartment complex with authorities now looking for two suspects.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said two suspects jumped out of a moving car before it crashed into another vehicle in the parking lot at Falls Pointe at the Park apartments on Cascade Falls Lane overnight. Authorities tried to pull the driver over on I-85 in Orange County and discovered the silver sedan was stolen.

The chase continued to Durham, where two men hopped out of the car and ran toward a pond. Troopers are still trying to identify the men in question. The investigation is ongoing.

