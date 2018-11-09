Durham parents charged with breaking infant son's ribs, fracturing skull

Durham couple arrested on child abuse charges involving their 3-month-old

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Two parents from Durham were arrested Thursday in Raleigh for alleged abuse of their 3-month-old son who was found to have broken ribs, a fractured skull and retinal hemorrhaging in both of his eyes.

Jatoia Shabrecia Potts, 27, and Aharoun Jessames Thompson, 25, were both arrested in connection with the abuse, according to warrants. They have both been charged with negligent child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury and child abuse inflicting serious physical injury, both of which are felonies.

Officials said the two were arrested Thursday after being stopped at South Saunders Street and Penmarc Drive for a traffic infraction.

Records show that the child abuse occurred between Nov. 30 and Dec. 3 of 2017.

Potts and Thompson are currently being held under a $250,000 bond each.
