Durham adding safety measures at parks due to updated EPA guidance on lead

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Safety measures are being expanded at Durham parks that have tested positive for lead in the soil.

Crews at Walltown Park expanded the fenced off area to the point where most of the park is now off limits to the public.

Durham Parks and Recreation confirmed it would be following the Environmental Protection Agency's new guidelines on lead in soil.

Elevated lead levels have been found at East End, East Durham, Lyon, Northgate and Walltown parks.

The highest risk was found at Lyon Park.

Park employees are now restricting access in areas where the lead levels exceed 200 parts per million (ppm) after earlier prohibiting access where levels tested above 400 ppm.

The city said dealing with lead levels found in those parks is a priority.