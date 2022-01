EXTENDED INTERVIEW WITH PASTOR DAVIS

Watch the extended interview with retired Durham pastor Fredrick Davis.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Pastor Fredrick Davis is celebrating the new year in retirement and reflecting on his 30 years leading First Calvary Baptist Church.In a revealing interview with ABC11 anchors Lauren Johnson and Steve Daniels, Davis reflects on his hopes for the Bull City and his legacy leading one of Durham's largest Black congregations.