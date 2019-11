Durham pedestrian injured in September hit and run dies

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 55-year-old pedestrian who was struck by a car during a September hit and run has died, Durham Police said Wednesday.Manuel Sanchez died Tuesday, a police spokesperson said.Sanchez was hit the night of September 7 by a dark gray sedan on Holloway Street east of U.S. 70.Sanchez was walking south across the eastbound lanes of Holloway Street when he was struck by the front corner of a car headed east.No charges have been yet filed in the case.Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Cox with the Traffic Services Unit at 919-560-4935 ext. 29409 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.