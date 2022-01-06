Durham Police settle lawsuit over officer's scuffle with teen

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Durham Police Department has settled a lawsuit that was filed after a father said an officer assaulted' his teenage son.
The scuffle between the teen and officer happened at the Caroco convenience store in January 2019.
According to the lawsuit, the teen was eventually arrested and charged with two felony assault charges.
Those charges were later dropped.
On Wednesday, it was revealed that the lawsuit was settled for $100,000.
Durham Police told ABC11 on Wednesday that the officer was disciplined for the incident and is still employed.
