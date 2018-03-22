The death of a 17-year-old in Durham earlier this month has been ruled a case of self-defense.Durham police said on Thursday that 17-year-old Jyireh Lamour Holeman was killed during an attempted robbery.Investigators found that Holeman was apparently trying to rob someone in the 2800 block of Courtney Creek Blvd. on March 3 while armed with a gun. The victim in the robbery said he struggled with Holeman over the gun and shots were fired.Holeman was pronounced dead at the scene.Holeman's alleged accomplice in the attempted robbery -- 18-year-old Taijay Devon Surles -- was arrested Wednesday and charged with attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon. He was also charged with two counts of felony probation violation.Surles is being held at the Durham County Jail on a $2.5 million bond.