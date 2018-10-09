Durham Police charge man with kidnapping, sex crimes with 14-year-old girl

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
A man is behind bars Tuesday after being accused of sexual crimes involving a 14-year-old girl.

Durham Police said Damien Lamar Squire told the girl, who was an acquaintance, that he would give her a ride to school Monday morning.

Instead, he took her to a motel on Guess Road, investigators said.

Squire is charged with kidnapping, sexual battery and taking indecent liberties with a minor.

He is being held in Durham County Jail under a $50,350 bond.
