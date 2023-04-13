Durham Police find dead body off Carter Avenue; road closed for hours

RAW VIDEO: Chopper 11 flies over the scene where Durham police are investigating asuspicious death

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police officers are conducting a suspicious-death investigation Thursday on Carter Avenue.

Shortly before 12:30 p.m., officers were told that there was a possible dead body in the 700 block of Carter Avenue. When officers arrived, they found an unresponsive man. EMS pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Carter Avenue between Rowena Avenue and Spring Street will be closed for several hours while police investigate.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Investigator J. Berkstresser at (919) 560-4440 extension 29538 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

ABC11 is tracking crime and safety across Raleigh and in your neighborhood