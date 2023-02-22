Durham hit-and-run crash leaves 45-year-old dead

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened late Tuesday evening.

The Durham Police Traffic and Crash Team responded to the crash about 11:30 p.m. in the 800 block of N Alston Avenue.

The pedestrian who was struck was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police identified the victim as Tysiea Gurly, 45, of Durham.

The driver fled the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Rose with the Durham Police Department Traffic and Crash Team at (919) 475-4149 or call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

