Durham police are investigating a deadly shooting Thursday night.The incident happened around 11:15 p.m. in the 400 block of Canal Street.When officers arrived on scene, they found 27-year-old Justin Royster dead from gunshot wounds.Another unidentified man was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.Those with information are asked to call Investigator J. Mitchell at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29335 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.