Durham Police investigate after pedestrian injured in hit and run

EMBED </>More Videos

A woman was struck at this intersection between West Main Street and North Buchanan Boulevard.

By
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
Durham Police are hoping someone will come forward with information after a woman was struck by a hit-and-run driver at an intersection between West Main Street and North Buchanan Boulevard.

The young woman was found lying in the road just before 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.

She was taken to the hospital with head injuries.

The driver kept going. Police don't have a description of the vehicle.

Neighbors found the incident disturbing.

"That's ridiculous. I feel like this is a pretty safe area, and I feel comfortable obviously looking where I am going, but crossing the street is not a problem here," said Anne Patterson, who lives downtown.

Police are offering cash to people who come forward with information that leads to an arrest. Callers can remain anonymous.

If you have any information, please call (919) 683-1200.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pedestrian struckpedestrian injuredhit and rundurham policeDurham
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Amber Alert: FBI believes missing 13-year-old did not know her abductor
So, the Voter ID amendment was passed. Now what?
Looking for some free Fall family fun in Raleigh? Pick some pecans
DPAC Hamilton tickets available but watch out for scams
City of Raleigh releases electric scooter regulations
Attorney General Jeff Sessions resigns at Trump's request
Troubleshooter gets results for Fayetteville soldier who was denied insurance coverage after crash
No 5th term for Wake County Sheriff Donnie Harrison
Show More
Mysterious object seen in space may be alien spacecraft
Raleigh hair clinic tests stem cell therapy to help with thinning
Democrats gain control of House but Republicans keep hold of Senate
Durham man with ALS creates book to raise money for animal shelters
North Carolina election results
More News