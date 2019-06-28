Durham Police investigate after shots fired on I-85, injuring teenager

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Police are investigating a shooting call on I-85 North near the Club Boulevard exit.Authorities responded shortly before 4:30 p.m. Friday.A police spokesperson said there was apparently a disturbance on the side of the highway and shots were fired.One bullet struck the windshield of a northbound vehicle, which was not involved in the disturbance.A 17-year-old boy in the front passenger seat of the vehicle suffered injuries from flying glass and was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries that do not appear to be life-threatening.No one is in custody.