Durham Police investigate after shots fired on I-85, injuring teenager

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Police are investigating a shooting call on I-85 North near the Club Boulevard exit.

Authorities responded shortly before 4:30 p.m. Friday.

A police spokesperson said there was apparently a disturbance on the side of the highway and shots were fired.

One bullet struck the windshield of a northbound vehicle, which was not involved in the disturbance.

A 17-year-old boy in the front passenger seat of the vehicle suffered injuries from flying glass and was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries that do not appear to be life-threatening.

No one is in custody.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
durhamshots firedgun violenceshootingteeni 85road rage
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Raleigh's first 'Drag Queen Reading Hour' faces online backlash
1 person taken to hospital after heavy fire at Wake Forest townhomes
State fines Conservators Center after lion attack that killed intern
The Hidden History of Raleigh's LGBTQIA+ community
Ex-NFL player from Raleigh feeds young bodies, minds through fine dining
Highway Patrol investigates fatal crash on I-87 in Wake County
Cape Fear Seafood Company opens new Raleigh location
Show More
Authorities investigating possible shooting at convenience store
Coachella puppies dumped: Lawyer argues 'puppies aren't people' to stop bail increase
Chick-fil-A worker jumps through drive-thru window, saves choking child
Highway Patrol investigating alleged misconduct in promotions process
2 dead, 1 injured after small plane crashes into Hope Mills home
More TOP STORIES News