Durham police are investigating after a string of armed robberies that occurred early Friday morning.In four of the cases, victims were sitting in cars when the crimes happened. The other happened at a convenience store.- The Circle K at 100 Woodcroft Parkway was robbed about 1:19 a.m. Police said a man wearing a full face mask entered the business, showed a handgun and robbed the clerk of an unknown amount of cash. He then fled west toward the American Tobacco Trail.- In the 700 block of Liberty Street, two men with handguns approached and tried to rob a man sitting in his car. The victim fought back, police said, and one of the gunmen fired several rounds at the vehicle. The would-be robbers fled on foot to a waiting newer model Nissan Maxima. Nothing was stolen from the victim.- In the 100 block of W. Channing Avenue, two people sitting in their car on the side of the road when they were approached by two young men with black handguns and wearing all black. The gunmen struck the victims in the head with the weapons and took their cell phones and wallets. The robbers then fled south on Farthing Street on foot.- In the 100 block of Club Boulevard, two people were sitting inside a car in a driveway when two men with handguns approached them. One victim was robbed of $200 and an ID card while the other victim was robbed of his cell phone. One of the robbers struck one of the victims twice with his handgun, once in the head and once in the mouth. The robbers fled west on foot and possibly got away in a green Ford Windstar.- In the 1300 block of Hudson Boulevard, two people were sitting in a car when they were attacked by two armed men who robbed them of their cell phones and cash. The suspects were last seen in a two-door Honda Civic and headed north toward Leon Street. The suspects were described as young men dressed all in black, with black hoodies and bandannas over their faces.None of the victims suffered serious injuries.Police are investigating the crimes and whether any of them were related.