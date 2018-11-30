Durham police investigating after string of armed robberies

Durham police are investigating after a string of armed robberies that occurred early Friday morning.Currently, police do not have any information about a possible suspect(s) in the five cases. However, they believe the perpetrator is male.The robberies happened on Liberty Street, Hudson Avenue, Woodcroft Parkway, Channing Avenue, and Club Boulevard.The incidents on Channing Avenue and Club Boulevard could be related, but police are currently investigating to make the connection.A few victims were assaulted during the robberies; none were severely injured.