Man killed in Durham shooting identified by police

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The person killed in a Durham shooting has been identified by police.

Officers gathered on Denfield Street and blocked off between Todd Street and Monk Road on Thursday.

At 6:54 a.m., police responded to a report of a gunshot wound. When officers arrived they found 40-year-old Laron Dante Allen with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

There are no suspects in custody at this time. Police said this does appear to be an isolated incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator C. Robinson at 919-560-4440 ext. 29415 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.

