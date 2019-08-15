Durham Police search for suspect after chase, crash near Duke campus

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A chase ended in a crash Wednesday night on Duke's East Campus.The chase started near Stadium Drive in north Durham and ended in the crash on W. Markham Avenue at Buchanan Street.The suspect's Jeep crashed into a power pole, leaving the pole dangling over the street.An ABC11 crew at the scene said the suspect jumped out and ran. The person is still on the loose.Police are using a K-9 officer to help track the suspect.