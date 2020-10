Durham police search for suspect in hit-and-run that killed 19-year-old pedestrian

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police officers are searching for a man they say is responsible for hitting and killing a 19-year-old in a hit-and-run crash Saturday night.Police are searching for 40-year-old Enrique Hernandez Beiza.The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on University Drive. Officers that arrived on the scene found 19-year-old Timothy Frink dead in a parking lot. Investigators later determined he had been hit by a car.Police said the vehicle involved in the crash -- a 2001 Chevrolet S-10 pickup with North Carolina plate EMJ-6403 -- has still not been found.Authorities are asking for the public's help in locating the truck, as well as Beiza.Anyone with information is asked to call Durham police at (919)475-4149 or CrimeStoppers at (919)683-1200.