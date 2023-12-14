WATCH LIVE

Durham City Council expected to extend ShotSpotter contract

Thursday, December 14, 2023 1:16PM
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The clock on ShotSpotter in Durham is set to run out today, but city council is expected to make an extension.

According to data from Durham Police Department, the technology has a 95% effective rate.

It has published 1,383 alerts. On average, it takes officers five minutes to arrive on a scene the moment the technology detects gunshots.

It has led to 21 guns recovered, 22 arrests, and 1,446 shell casings collected at scenes.

The police department is asking for this three-month extension of the gunshot detection technology while the data for the first year was analyzed.

The three-month extension will cost $52,000.

City council is expected to make that vote at their next meeting on Monday.

