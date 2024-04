Nearly 2,000 Duke Energy customers near downtown Durham are without power

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- There were over 2,000 power outages reported Saturday morning in and near downtown Durham.

Duke Energy is working to restore power to those affected. They've restored half of those incidents.

However, close to 1,000 residents are waiting to get their power restored.

According to the Duke Energy outage map, the problem is because of a "vehicle damaging our equipment".

ABC11 will keep you updated.