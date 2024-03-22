Durham School Board meets to work on next year's budget with lingering bitterness from staff

The meeting comes as there are still lingering feelings of resentment over the financial error that threw Durham Public Schools into turmoil.

The meeting comes as there are still lingering feelings of resentment over the financial error that threw Durham Public Schools into turmoil.

The meeting comes as there are still lingering feelings of resentment over the financial error that threw Durham Public Schools into turmoil.

The meeting comes as there are still lingering feelings of resentment over the financial error that threw Durham Public Schools into turmoil.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Durham School Board met once again Thursday night as it tries to hammer out a budget for next year.

It comes as there are still lingering feelings of resentment over the financial error that threw Durham Public Schools into turmoil over first few months of the year.

The classified staff--the bus mechanics, cafeteria workers, groundskeepers--got more money in their paychecks in the latter part of 2023 and some of this year.

This is money they believe were raises long promised to them.

The same staff rallied once again outside DPS headquarters downtown as they continue to demand meaningful raises for all staff and a seat at the table for all public school employees

"At this point I just want to throw in the towel," said Barbara Tapper, long-time physical therapist with DPS. "You continue to take money from us, disrespect us emotionally and abuse us. To what? Hire new graduates instead of seasoned therapists?"

Some parents showed up to the board meeting and rally as well.

"I know my kids lives are defined by the people they see Monday through Friday who support them, get them on the bus and define the structure of the school," said Andre Rivero. "We've already seen those people don't make enough so they can live in this city with their salaries."

ALSO SEE: St. Augustine's students grapple with mental health amid ongoing university's crisis: 'Just pray'

The classified staff will see the 11% raises on Friday in their paychecks over what they were getting in 2022-23 but it will still be far less than the salaries they got because of the financial error.

The district, like others around the state, is figuring out what kind of ask to make of Durham County Commissioners but they are in a unique position because of what happened.

The interim comptroller has studied the figures and presented to the board Thursday.

The board asked questions including asking him to come back to see what raises would look like compared to other counties.

A budget will be adopted in early July.