2,000 Durham middle school students explore future career opportunities in first Acceler8 event

Organizers hope the event helps students better plan their futures as they begin to register for high school classes.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Nearly 2,000 middle school students spent part of Tuesday dipping their toes into the job market.

Durham Public Schools hosted Acceler8, a new career exploration event at Durham County Stadium.

From 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., the students heard from companies large and small about what they do and what type of jobs they have available.

The idea of the trip was the broaden students' perspectives on what jobs they can land. With a look at more job opportunities, the students can also begin to understand in what direction they should focus their education.

That's why DPS held this event for eighth-graders -- before they register for their first high school classes.

"We've purposely planned this prior to registration and application into the lottery for high school programming so that students can see their education with a purpose and align their educational programming with their future aspirations in different career sectors," said Dr. Julie Pack, Senior Executive Director of Career & Technical Education. "This will give employers an opportunity to engage them in what they do so that at this pivotal time in their lives, they are able to connect the dots."