Durham School Board to hold special meeting on salary proposals

The meeting comes after 12 schools had to close earlier this week because of a teacher shortage over the pay dispute.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Public Schools (DPS) will hold a special meeting later today to review proposals for new classified salary schedules, review appeals to honor their years of service while also staying within their budget.

Last Thursday, the board voted to appropriate approximately $4.5 million from the DPS rainy day fund balance to cover the wages paid according to the classified salary study through January 31, 2024.

The special board meeting will begin at 3 p.m.

All this comes after a hectic week for the school system.

On Wednesday, 12 schools were closed because of a teacher shortage and on Monday parents were asked to drive their kids to school because of a shortage of bus drivers.

The pay dispute was brought into the public eye back in early January when DPS had to correct errors after overpaying employees for months.