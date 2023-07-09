Durham Refugee Day celebrates cultures from around the world

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The City of Durham held its Refugee Day celebration Saturday to celebrate refugee and immigrant neighbors from around the world.

The community-wide event exposed those who attended to the languages and cultures of their new neighbors through fun activities, music, and food.

"Neighbors that are from all the parts of the world," said coordinator Kokou Nayo. "And this is how we do that, how we set the base, how we bring the whole community together so everyone can feel that they have a peaceful space and they are listened to and they are supported here in Durham."

To learn more about Durham Refugee Day and World Refugee Day click here.