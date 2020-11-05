Community & Events

Durham Rescue Mission calls for Thanksgiving turkey donations

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Durham Rescue Mission is preparing to serve its annual holiday meals and it is asking for help to feed homeless families.

The mission hopes to collect 300 turkeys and 150 hams for homeless men, women and children who will be attending the Thanksgiving drive-thru and Christmas community dinner. Thanksgiving is November 26.

If you would like to help, you can drop off a turkey or ham at the mission building at 1201 E. Main St. in Durham or at the 507 E. Knox St. location.



The Durham Rescue Mission is North Carolina's oldest and largest long-term homeless shelter. The non-profit provides food, clothing, housing, vocational training, job placement and more to the needy.

It is open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. The mission relies completely on donations for its programs.
