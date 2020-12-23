Community & Events

Turkeys, toys and love: Durham Rescue Mission continues Christmas tradition of giving back

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A line of cars was stretched all the way down Morning Glory Avenue on Wednesday.

"It's worth the wait for her. She'll be excited and she'll be happy about getting the extra toy," said Latonya Robinson, Durham Rescue Mission graduate.

Robinson brought her granddaughter with her after a very tough year.

"This year has been rough with COVID-19. I lost my job in March," she said.

And people like Robinson are exactly why the Durham Rescue Mission worked hard to continue their Christmas tradition.

"We're here. We're doing what we can. Of course, we've had to change the event quite a bit," said Ernie Mills, Jr., DRM.

Volunteers worked through the night preparing 200 turkeys and 145 hams so families can drive through and pick up their Christmas dinner and toys for the kids. And this community couldn't be more grateful.

"It's a good thing they do out here for the kids to be able to be a ray of sunshine to some of the parents who have lost their jobs and can't be able to get toys and things for the kids," Robinson said.

And the giving doesn't end today. On Christmas Eve, the men, women and children in mission's programs will have a meal and receive gifts.
