Durham Rescue Mission's Thanksgiving feast looks different in 2020

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Durham Rescue Mission's plans to celebrate Thanksgiving look different this year, but the goal of making sure everyone has a good meal to enjoy is still the purpose.

Fueled by a spirit to help others, volunteers with the mission were preparing hundreds of meals at 4 a.m. on Thursday, cooking turkeys on a large outdoor grill. Those with the mission will be delivering meals this year to Durham neighborhoods, making sure no one goes hungry on the holiday where everyone has something to be thankful for.

The huge traditional meal shared under one space won't happen because of COVID-19, but the mission will be taking plates to families in places like JFK Towers, Oxford Manor and JJ Henderson Housing Center. Meals on Wheels representatives were also on hand to help make deliveries.

"It really breaks my heart to think about the families who traditionally look forward to coming," said Ernie Mills, Jr. with the mission. "But we're happy to be doing what we can do."


Families will also get $20 gift certificates to the mission's thrift store.
