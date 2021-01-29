Durham residents hold vigil to honor man abducted three years ago

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The family members of Charleston Goodman are not giving up hope that he will be found alive. They've been searching for the missing 26-year-old since his disappearance three years ago.

His Durham community held a candlelight vigil and balloon release Thursday in honor of Goodman who is believed to have been kidnapped.

Eyewitnesses said several men forced him into a silver Honda Odyssey van. His mother said she saw her son's abduction from her bedroom window.

On Thursday, a crowd gathered at the scene of the incident near 800 East Woodcroft Parkway and Barber Road on the third anniversary of his disappearance.

Durham Police have not said what may have led up to the abduction. Goodman is the father of a young daughter, and his family hopes someone will come forward with information that leads to his whereabouts. Anyone with information is asked to call Durham Police at (919) 560-4600.
