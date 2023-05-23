The new partnership between DPS and DTCC means hundreds of students will graduate high school with a college degree as well.

DPS and DTCC give high school students chance to graduate with college degree

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Public Schools and Durham Technical Community College are teaming up.

This new partnership means hundreds of students will graduate high school with a college degree as well.

The goal of the partnership is to have 25% of students graduate with either an associate's degree or a Durham tech workforce credential.

Under North Carolina's Career and College Promise (CCP) public high school students are able to take community college courses tuition-free.

This provides high school students dual-enrollment opportunities to accelerate completion of college certificates, diplomas, and associate degrees.

Leaders for both schools say this opportunity for growth in education could be transformative for the City of Durham.

They will start by putting Durham Tech instructors in 11th grade classrooms.

This will launch at Riverside High School next school year then move to other high schools.

Durham Tech enrollment for other interested students is now open.