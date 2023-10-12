2 men seriously injured in shooting near downtown Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police are investigating after two men were shot near downtown Durham on Thursday afternoon.

It happened shortly before 1 p.m. in the 200 block of Broadway Street,

Police said officers found one man with a gunshot wound in the 800 block of North Mangum Street. A second man was taken to a hospital in a private vehicle.

DPD said both victims suffered life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said this appears to be an isolated incident.

Police are actively investigating.

Anyone with any information in this case is asked to call Investigator D. Cramer at (919) 560-4440 ext. 29284 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

ABC11 is tracking crime and safety across Durham and in your neighborhood