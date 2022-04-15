1 killed, 1 injured in shooting at Durham apartment complex

1 killed, 1 injured in shooting at Durham apartment complex

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person is dead and another injured in another shooting in Durham.

The call came in around noon about a shooting at Cadence At RTP, an apartment complex popular among NC Central students that is located off East Cornwallis Road.



ABC11 sources said a man and woman were shot at the apartment complex. One of them died from their injuries.

Durham Police Department has not released any information about the victims or any possible suspects.

Durham Police Chief Patrice Andrews said Wednesday she's forming a special team to address violent crime head-on. In the next 90 days, they'll be targeting those hot zones impacted by gun violence.



