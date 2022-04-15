1 killed, 1 injured in shooting at Durham apartment complex

Multiple @TheDurhamPolice cruisers are blocking the entrance to the Cadence At RTP apartments. Two people have been shot and one person has died #abc11 @CityofDurhamNC pic.twitter.com/Py0y08miGS — Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) April 15, 2022

Durham Police Chief Patrice Andrews said Wednesday she's forming a special team to address violent crime head-on. In the next 90 days, they'll be targeting those hot zones impacted by gun violence.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person is dead and another injured in another shooting in Durham.The call came in around noon about a shooting at Cadence At RTP, an apartment complex popular among NC Central students that is located off East Cornwallis Road.ABC11 sources said a man and woman were shot at the apartment complex. One of them died from their injuries.Durham Police Department has not released any information about the victims or any possible suspects.Stay with ABC11.com as we work to gather more information.