Shooting under investigation at Durham apartment complex

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A shooting at a Durham apartment complex is under investigation Wednesday morning.

Residents at Strawberry Hill Apartments told ABC11 they heard about 20 gunshots around 6 a.m.

Crime scene tape has been put up at the apartment complex located off Stadium Drive between W. Carver Street and Horton Road as Durham police officers investigate.



Durham Police Department has not released any official information about what happened.

Residents who spoke to ABC11 said officers told them it was a robbery that resulted in the shooting. One person was reportedly injured in the shooting, but the extent of their injuries is unknown.
