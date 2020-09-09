Shooting under investigation at Durham apartment complex

Residents at Strawberry Hill Apartments told ABC11 they heard about 20 gunshots around 6 a.m.
Crime scene tape has been put up at the apartment complex located off Stadium Drive between W. Carver Street and Horton Road as Durham police officers investigate.
BREAKING NEWS: @TheDurhamPolice investigating a shooting at Strawberry Hill Apartments. A witness tells me he heard 20 gunshots and came out to find bullet holes in his car #abc11 pic.twitter.com/ghhHGJW6Tf— Morgan Norwood (@MorganABC11) September 9, 2020
Durham Police Department has not released any official information about what happened.
Residents who spoke to ABC11 said officers told them it was a robbery that resulted in the shooting. One person was reportedly injured in the shooting, but the extent of their injuries is unknown.