WATCH
LIVE
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Apps
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
Weather
Traffic
U.S. & World
North Carolina
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Entertainment
Weather
LOCALISH
Sports
Politics
Health and Coronavirus
Science Club
Sweepstakes
Station Info
About ABC11
Contact Us
Send us your photos & videos
ABC11 Together
Events Calendar
TV Listings
Jobs
shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
Raleigh Equity Report
Durham Equity Report
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Durham shooting near park leaves man with serious injuries
WTVD
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
EMBED <>
More Videos
Durham shooting near park leaves man with serious injuries
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was shot and seriously injured in a Durham shooting on Tuesday afternoon.
Police said it happened just after 1 p.m. on Big Leaf Way.
That's not far from West Point on the Eno park.
The shooting remains under investigation.
See breaking news? Tell us about it here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
durham
durham police
gun violence
shooting
man shot
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Cary homeowner charged after man breaking into vehicle is shot
North Hills high rise offers penthouses up to $14,000 monthly rent
Raleigh City Council votes to make 'streetery' dining more permanent
Entrepreneur says fence at Durham's University Hill harming business
Senate advances bill to make daylight saving time permanent
Chapel Hill cat cafe connects frisky critters with their feline fans
As oil prices fall, experts say it could take time for relief at pump
Show More
DPS' transportation planner focuses on getting kids to school safely
Duke professor breaks down odds of picking perfect NCAA bracket
Women in North Carolina still fight for equal pay
Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff tests positive for COVID-19
Clayton doctor competes on 'Penn & Teller: Fool Us'
More TOP STORIES News