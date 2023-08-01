3 men shot, 1 teen injured in car crash in Durham

Three men were injured during a shooting in broad daylight Tuesday in Durham.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Three men were injured during a shooting in broad daylight Tuesday in Durham.

The shooting happened shortly after 1 p.m. at the intersection of South Elm Street and Angier Avenue.

ShotSpotter alerts informed police immediately and helped them respond to the area quickly.

When first responders arrived, they found three men had been shot. All three were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Durham Police Department said it also found a crashed vehicle near the intersection. That vehicle is believed to be connected to the shooting.

A teen boy was injured in the crash and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No further details have been released about what may have caused the shooting or the people involved. Anyone with information that could help investigators should call CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.