Deadly shooting under investigation at Durham home

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person is dead following a shooting in Durham on Thursday morning.

Durham Police Department said a shooting happened at a home on Park Avenue near Holloway Street.

Officers arrived at the home at 8 a.m. and found a man with a gunshot wound. EMS crews at the scene determined the man was already dead.

As of 9 a.m. officers had Park Avenue closed between Holloway Street and Lathrop Street. Yellow crime scene tape could be seen up around the home.

Investigators have not released any further details about the case.