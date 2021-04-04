2 men hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after 2 Durham shootings; police investigating

A little after 8:30 p.m. on Friday, the Durham Police Department reported that the shooting happened in the area of Elm Street and Dale Street.
A man was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.
Overnight, officers responded to a shooting in the area of Angier Avenue and Alston Avenue.
A man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Durham police have not said if the two shootings are connected.
An investigation is underway.
This marks the third shooting in Durham since Friday night.