2 men hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after 2 Durham shootings; police investigating

Man 'critically injured' in Durham shooting, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two men are in critical condition after two Durham shootings Saturday night and Sunday morning.

A little after 8:30 p.m. on Friday, the Durham Police Department reported that the shooting happened in the area of Elm Street and Dale Street.

A man was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

Overnight, officers responded to a shooting in the area of Angier Avenue and Alston Avenue.

A man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Durham police have not said if the two shootings are connected.

An investigation is underway.

This marks the third shooting in Durham since Friday night.

