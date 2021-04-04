2 men hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after 2 Durham shootings; police investigating

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=10483153" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Two men are in critical condition after two Durham shootings Saturday night and Sunday morning.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two men are in critical condition after two Durham shootings Saturday night and Sunday morning.A little after 8:30 p.m. on Friday, the Durham Police Department reported that the shooting happened in the area of Elm Street and Dale Street.A man was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.Overnight, officers responded to a shooting in the area of Angier Avenue and Alston Avenue.A man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.Durham police have not said if the two shootings are connected.An investigation is underway.This marks the third shooting in Durham since Friday night.