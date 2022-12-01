Durham Police employee charged with murder in case where another man was initially accused

A non-sworn Durham Police Department employee is facing a murder charge in a case where another man was falsely accused.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A non-sworn Durham Police Department employee is facing a murder charge in a case where another man was falsely accused.

The shooting took place on Nov. 22 about 11:45 p.m. in the 300 block of Gary Street. The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police identified him as Tyler Young, 25, of Durham.

Hours later, police announced they had arrested a 51-year-old man and charged him with murder based on an independent eyewitness identification.

But police said further investigation determined that the detained man was "not in fact" the suspect in the homicide.

DPD said investigators then contacted the Durham County District Attorney's Office to have the charges dismissed. The man was released from the Durham County Jail within 24 hours of his arrest, DPD said.

On Wednesday, Durham Police arrested a non-sworn DPD worker, Marcus Keith Anthony Woods, 27, of Durham. He was charged with murder in Young's death.

No other details were immediately released.