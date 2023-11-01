Man has life-threatening injuries from shooting on Halloween: Durham PD

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Durham Police Department (DPD) says they're investigating a shooting that left a man with life-threatening injuries.

The shooting happened in the 3400 block of Glasson Street just before 6 p.m. on Halloween evening. DPD officers responded to a report of a gunshot and found a man who had been shot.

The individual was taken by EMS to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, DPD said in a news release.

According to DPD, their preliminary investigation reveals the shooting appears to be an isolated incident.

Anyone with any information about the shooting is asked to call Investigator J. Turner at 919-560-4440 ext. 29532 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

Durham police are also investigating a shooting that turned deadly on Monday evening. The shooting happened at an apartment complex at the intersection of Guess Road and Horton Road.