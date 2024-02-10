Man shot and killed on Guess Road in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Saturday afternoon.

It happened just after 3:30 p.m. in the 3800 block of Guess Road.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

ALSO SEE: 13-year-old boy hospitalized with serious injuries after late-night shooting in Durham

The shooting remains under active investigation.

No other details were immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator J. Smith at (919) 560-4440 ext. 29365 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

ABC11 is tracking crime and safety across Durham and in your neighborhood