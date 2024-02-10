13-year-old boy hospitalized with serious injuries after late-night shooting in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Police are investigating after a 13-year-old boy was shot late Friday night.

Officers responded just before 11 p.m. to the 1100 block of S. Hoover Road and found the teen with a gunshot injury. He was taken to a hospital with injuries that are believed to be serious but not life-threatening.

Based on their investigation, police told ABC11 that they believed the shooting happened in the 2100 block of Angier Avenue.

The shooting remains under active investigation. No other details were immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

