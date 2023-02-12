Man left seriously injured in Durham shooting Sunday

A man was taken to the hospital in serious condition Sunday after a shooting in Durham.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was taken to the hospital in serious condition Sunday after a shooting in Durham.

The shooting happened at around 11 a.m. in the 400 block of Willard Street. When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound.

Officials said he is in the hospital in stable condition.

A suspect or motive have not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator K. Foley at (919) 560-4440 extension 29521 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.