Durham Police ID victim in Holloway Street shooting

Police said 28-year-old Saquan Facyson was killed in the gun violence at Holloway Street and N. Briggs Avenue.
No charges have been filed.
Police said it happened shortly after 7:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found the victim man shot in the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Sokal at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29238 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
NOTE: Video is from a previous report.
See breaking news? Tell us about it here.