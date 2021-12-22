Durham Police ID victim in Holloway Street shooting

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Police have identified the victim in a fatal shooting that happened Friday night.Police said 28-year-old Saquan Facyson was killed in the gun violence at Holloway Street and N. Briggs Avenue.No charges have been filed.Police said it happened shortly after 7:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found the victim man shot in the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Sokal at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29238 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.