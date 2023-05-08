Man charged with murder in Durham shooting that left 1 dead, 1 critically injured

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police have charged a man with murder in an April shooting that left one person dead and another critically injured.

Marcus Dontae Carpenter, 32, of Durham was arrested in the 1300 block of S. Roxboro Street. He was charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder.

The shooting took place just before 1 a.m. on April 16. in the 900 block of Clarendon Street.

Daryl Paige, 37, of Rougemount, died at the scene. The second victim was taken to Duke University Hospital and remains in critical condition.

Carpenter is being held at the Durham County Jail under no bond.

Anyone with additional information on this case is asked to call Investigator Sokal at (919) 560-4400, ext. 29238 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

