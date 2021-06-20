Durham man, 17-year-old killed in double shooting outside convenience store on Thursday, police say

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=10804801" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Durham police officers are investigating a shooting that left two people dead and injured two others Thursday night, authorities said.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police have identified the two people killed in a Thursday night shooting along Holloway Street.Officials said the shooting happened around 9:40 p.m. along the 1600 block of Holloway Street and Guthrie Avenue.Officers said the two people found on the ground outside a convenience store. One was dead when officers arrived; the other died at the hospital.Police said the two victims were Rashaad Ahmad Adams, 31, of Durham and a 17-year-old boy.The third victim was a woman who was taken to the hospital for treatment. She had been shot in the leg. The fourth victim was a male who had been shot in the foot.Investigators said the shooting does not appear to be random. They said the victims and the shooter appear to know each other.However, the identity of the shooter has not been made public.Police did not specifically say if the shooter was in custody.Durham Police told ABC11 that there have been more than 350 shootings this year through June 12 -- and 17 people have been killed while 89 others have been injured.One community activist said the numbers are disheartening and said real solutions -- not symbolism -- are needed."I don't need a million-dollar painted sidewalk. I don't need a million-dollar painted crosswalk. but I do need a youth center in east Durham," Jackie Wagstaff said. "I need you to open up those centers so these kids somewhere to go. I need you to invest more money in your youth job program in the summertime."This was not the only instance of gun violence in the Triangle on Thursday night into Friday morning.A domestic violence incident ended in gunfire around 1:30 a.m. Friday on Tranquil Road in Durham. A woman was injured in this shooting; her injuries are not life-threatening. The shooter got away before police arrived.On Thursday night in Raleigh there were two shootings -- one on Bledsoe Avenue and the other on Sumner Boulevard. Two men total were taken to the hospital in those shootings.Durham anti-violence group Bull City United said the violence personally touched many people within the organization."It was a close friend of somebody already on our staff -- so it really hits home for us," said David Johnson, supervisor of Bull City United.The group recently received $1 million from the Durham City Council to combat the problem plaguing the city.The group has beefed up staffing and increased outreach efforts"We're boots on the ground every day in these communities -- interacting with high-risk individuals and just being great role models and being shines of light to the community to show them a better way out of certain aspects of doing things they've been doing," Johnson said.Wagstaff also noted the violence could have a negative effect on the city's economy."How many people want to come to a city where you're having anywhere from four to five shootings a night at random?" she said.Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Durham Police Department at (919) 683-1200.