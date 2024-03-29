Two 13-year-olds injured in Durham shooting

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police are investigating after two teens were injured in a shooting Thursday night.

Police responded to calls about a walk-in gunshot wound at a hospital, according to the Durham Police Department. Officers said two 13-year-old boys were brought to the hospital with gunshot wounds. The teens are being treated for what police said appeared to be non-life0threatening injuries.

Officials believe the shooting happened in the area of Ridgeway Avenue and Lakeland Street.

No other details have been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

