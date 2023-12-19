Shotspotter contract to end in Durham after city council votes against extending it after a year

Durham Police were asking for a three-month extension of ShotSpotter.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- ShotSpotter use is coming to an end in Durham.

On Monday night, city council members voted 4-2 to end Shotspotter's contract after a year, despite pleas from some council members in favor of the technology.

According to data from the Durham Police Department, the technology has a 95% effective rate.

It has published 1,383 alerts. On average, it takes officers five minutes to arrive on a scene the moment the technology detects gunshots.

It has led to 21 guns recovered, 22 arrests, and 1,446 shell casings collected at scenes in Durham.

At its Dec. 7 meeting, the Durham Police Department (DPD) asked for a three-month extension of the gunshot-detection technology while the data for the first year was analyzed.

The three-month extension would have cost the city $52,000.

In November, Mayor Pro Tem Mark Anthony Middleton told ABC11 that the way the Bull City integrated ShotSpotter was being touted as a model.

"How is getting to gunfire in our streets in a timely fashion a threat to our democracy?" Middleton told ABC11. "I mean, if you think that's a bad idea, I really don't know what the refute is. If someone calls 911 and the police come, what's the difference in an electronic sensor telling the police to go to the gunfire?"

Middleton told ABC11 that the response time to ShotSpotter calls is better than the response time to 911 calls.

"Lives have been saved by this technology," Middleton said. "I'm not voting to turn that off."

It's not necessarily the end for ShotSpotter in Durham. DPD will continue to study the data from the past 12 months and can then bring the contract back before the council.