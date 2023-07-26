Five people were shot Tuesday in four different areas of Durham. In a fifth incident, a teen suffered critical injuries.

Domestic violence blamed for 2 of the 4 shootings in Durham on Tuesday

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two of the four shootings that happened in Durham on Tuesday stemmed from domestic incidents, according to Durham Police Department.

Durham officers responded to four separate shootings Tuesday before the end of the workday. The violence started at 6 a.m. and resulted in five people injured.

Investigators revealed Wednesday shortly before noon that the shootings on Cheek Road and Summer Storm Drive were domestic incidents. A man and woman were shot in the Cheek Road incident and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries; a man was shot in the Summer Storm Drive incident and hospitalized with life threatening injuries.

Durham Police Department also connected the Cheek Road shooting to two previous shootings in Durham. The first happened around 8:45 p.m. on July 20 at a home on House Avenue near Maplewood Cemetery. A 15-year-old girl was shot and hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Then, four days later, a drive-by shooting happened a block away on Chapel Hill Road. Nobody was injured in this shooting, but one nearby business was damaged.

Two other shootings happened Tuesday in Durham -- one on Cash Road in Bethesda Park and another on Linwood Avenue near NC Central University's campus. Durham Police Department did not release any new details about those two shootings.

On Tuesday, ABC11 learned that shootings in Durham were up nearly 25% from this time last year. There have been about 100 more shootings reported this year.