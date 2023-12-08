WATCH LIVE

Durham police make arrest in deadly stabbing on Liberty Street

Friday, December 8, 2023 1:56PM
Images show a man who may have been involved a deadly stabbing Thursday in downtown Durham.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police have made an arrest in a deadly stabbing that took place in downtown Durham.

According to the police department, at approximately 7:14 a.m., officers responded to a call about a stabbing near Liberty Street and Queen Street on November 30.

Police said 41-year-old Alexander Bernard Jordan was found with a life-threatening stab wound and taken to a hospital where he later died.

Daniel Lamont McCrary, 40, has been arrested and charged in the case with murder.

He is now in the Durham County Jail with no bond.

