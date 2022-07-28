'We are a tech hub': Cheri Beasley tours Durham Tech, discussing economy and jobs

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Democratic Senate candidate Cheri Beasley met with students, faculty, and administrators at Durham Tech Thursday afternoon as part of her "Standing Up for North Carolina Tour."

"I think the work that the community college does really illustrates the importance of making sure that workers are job-ready, that there are industries that are here in the state and are coming to the state and find the state attractive," said Beasley.

She expressed her support for the bipartisan CHIPS Act, which is awaiting President Biden's signature after passing both the Senate and House.

"We are a tech hub and certainly want to make sure that chips and semiconductors can be made here in this country, and it's important for us to have people who are prepared to do that," Beasley explained.

Recently, CNBC named North Carolina the country's top state for business, an area in which Republicans and Democrats have found common ground. However, plenty of other issues mark a clear divide in the race between Beasley and Republican Ted Budd.

Beasley, wore a necklace with the words "Protect Roe," referring to the Supreme Court's decision in the Dobbs case, which overturned the nearly 50-year-old ruling.

"It is hugely bothersome that the Constitutionally protected right for women to make their reproductive health choices for their families has been taken away," said Beasley.

In a statement shortly after the ruling, Budd wrote in part, "...it is a victory for the millions of unborn children who may now realize the most fundamental of all human rights, the right to life."

Beasley also pushed back on the Congressman's recent votes against codifying same-sex and interracial marriage rights, as well as access to contraception.

"Folks here want to know that we stand for equality, that we stand for respecting everybody here, no matter who you are, no matter who you love. And the people that I know understand it's really important to support the legislation on same-sex marriage, but also on contraception," Beasley said.

The former Chief Justice raised $7.4 million last quarter compared to Budd's $2.1 million, though outside PAC money will likely pour into the state. A poll conducted within the past month by The Trafalgar Group found Budd up 2.5% in the race, within the margin of error.

ABC11 will interview Congressman Budd on Friday, and you can hear from him in our 6 p.m. newscast.